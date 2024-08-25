https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y0ExE54f59w Tim Price talks with Jon Zens about how we have built a mountain (“the pastor”) on less than a molehill. We must go to the root of why the pastor-system is so problematic — it simply is not the Lord’s heart.
Tim Buss has put together a piece of music that touches my soul deeply. May it tough yours too!
“Beholding the Lord 5.3.5” // THE FATAL ASSUMPTION: “We Need A Pastor”
Posted on August 25, 2024 · 1 Comment
Wow! What a Lord!