Posted on ·

Many believers are being deceived by the teaching that no one will be left out of salvation in Christ, and the idea that there is no day of future judgment for those who do not obey the Gospel. Through careful research, Jon examines which words of Jesus and Paul in the New Testament are being ignored and denied, and explains how an unhealthy reliance on a 20th Century philosopher and sociologist—Rene Girard—has taken the place of the reliability of the Scriptures.

Read the PDF here: Don’t Forget the Part About the Sheep & the Goats!

Also, Don’t Forget the Part about the Sheep and the Goats! is live in the Kindle Store and is currently enrolled in KDP Select.

It is available for readers to purchase here.