Sola Scriptura: Does Following the Bible Equal Following The Lord?

Hi Jon!

Have you done any writings on Sola Scriptura and how it relates to body life today?

Although it seems like a good concept, I have seen it used to prevent the working of the Holy Spirit from being recognized. And it’s clear we don’t follow Sola Scriptura in either institutional churches (which say they are Sola Scriptura) or in organic groups.

Is Sola Scriptura a good concept? Is it a godly principle or just man’s logical thinking (Scripture is from God, God is good, Scripture is good, etc)? Was it around prior to the reformation?

Lately I’ve been thinking Sola Scriptura isn’t right at it’s core, but I’m having a hard time sorting the concept from the practice I was under.

Thanks for any help you can provide! Jodi

Jodi –

What I’ve put together in this response to you has condensed boatloads of history and thought into a crisp summary that will hopefully be helpful in sorting out the important issues you raise. I have tried not to oversimplify, and I hope that my basic historical observations are useful in shedding some light on the concept of Sola Scriptura.

Basically, Sola Scriptura has proven itself to be a worthless concept. It came out of the Protestant Reformation’s Five Sola’s – Sola Scriptura; Sola Fide, Sola Gratia, Solo Christo and Soli Deo Gloria.

The Sola’s came to be expressed by the Protestant Reformers in reaction to Roman Catholic teachings and practices. Catholicism gave the impression to those in her fold that the Institution, with its hierarchy/clergy, stood as a mediator between God and the laity. The Reformers wished to affirm that truth was found in Scripture, not in the numerous human traditions invented by the RCC. Hence, Sola Scriptura – Scripture alone.

Sola Scriptura was a noble appeal, but this slogan brought closure to nothing. The Reformers ended up separating from each other and going in different directions. They expressed their in-house differences in quite volatile ways – all the while claiming Sola Scriptura. The Reformers also created their own human traditions that had no footing in Scripture.

So, realistically, what meaning would Sola Scriptura have had in the course of church history up to 1600?

What would Sola Scriptura have meant in the early church? Nothing. They didn’t have a “New Testament.” You might say that some people could orally quote the OT, but the OT couldn’t answer many “New Covenant” issues that would develop. From 30 to 50 AD there were no New Covenant writings, yet the Lord’s work went powerfully forward. Steve Crosby’s article, “You Can’t ‘Study’ to Be ‘Approved’” (ST, 39:3-4, 2013) is helpful in amplifying this point.

What would Sola Scriptura have meant from 250AD to 1600AD? Nothing. The Scriptures were kept from the “laity” and were exclusively in the hands of the “clergy.”

There was no “Bible” until 400AD. And then the only Bible version was the Latin Vulgate done by Jerome. This was the only “Bible” until the late Middle Ages when versions in German and English began to appear. The Vulgate was never circulated publicly.

Even after the invention of the printing press in the mid-15th century, the Bible came into the hands of some people, but still very few could afford a copy (or have the ability to read it). The ideal of every family, or every person, having their own copy of the Bible is a post-1800 notion.

From an empirical standpoint, Sola Scriptura has had little force or usefulness. Since 1500 church leaders and “lay” people — even many cults — have exclaimed “Sola Scriptura.” Yet, what have we ended up with? There are 25,000 denominations, a gezillion dogmatic and contradictory interpretations of the Bible, and endless strife about which group is closest to the truth. All of this and more has happened while everyone involved has cried out, “We practice Sola Scriptura — we go by the Bible alone — if the Bible says something, that settles it for us.” It is clear that at the end of the day Sola Scriptura falls from the lips of many, but really accomplishes nothing practical for the ongoing problems facing the body of Christ.

We must face the reality that what Sola Scriptura actually means for many is that they equate their interpretation of Scripture with God’s mind: “My way is Yahweh.” It is of utmost importance to see the huge chasm between what the Bible says, and what humans interpret it to mean. The way it works out too often is that Sola Scriptura is linked to the way individuals/groups understand the Bible. This probably helps us discern why there has been so much division among those heralding the Sola Scriptura shibboleth.

In the midst of all of this dogmatic talk of Sola Scriptura, a tragedy of monumental proportions has taken place. This tragedy is often subtle, affects many well-intentioned people, and yet is a reality that has planted itself right in our front yard. In America there is the fairly prevalent notion that “Bible knowledge equals knowing the Lord.” My observation over the years is that many are infected with this misnomer. I suggest that there are a number of religious traditions which feed and exalt the head over the heart. Paul crisply captured what should be our Christ-reality — “I will pray with the spirit and I will pray also with the mind; I will sing with the spirit and I will sing also with the mind.”

It pains my heart to say this, but in America there are various religious forces that combine to bring many people to function as if their relationship is with a Book, not a Person. People often say, “We thank you, Lord, that we can gather around Your Word [the Bible].” Are we to gather around the Scriptures or around the Living Christ? This is not to quibble over words. There is all the difference in the world between saints meeting around a Book or a Person – and it is too easy to slip into the fallacy that meeting around a book is synonymous with meeting around the Person. As Clyde Reid noted in The God-Evaders (1966), it is a fact that people hide behind Bible study and church services to avoid having a living encounter with Christ.

Do we project the churchy way we do things back into the past? Do we just assume that first-century believers met in front of a pulpit, listening to a sermon every week? One sister on Facebook made a remark that assumes what is simply not the case.

We are deluded if we think we can be a Christian and not read The Bible. The answers are within. Reading just once is not enough either. (7-24-2013)

This would mean that the majority of believers from 30AD through 1800AD would be lost because they did not read the Bible. Her statement assumes what is not true: that all believers had possession of a Bible and the literacy level necessary to read it.

We need to recall that when the early church gathered together, they had no scrolls in their laps. They came together and shared the rivers of living water flowing from Christ through them. They had no written texts in front of them, but the Living Christ was expressing Himself through each believer. Note: even though the early believers brought no Book to the gatherings, every person who came was a living letter written by Christ, not in ink, but by the Spirit of the living God. Is it possible that our fixation on a printed Book has contributed significantly to our not hearing Christ through the living epistles gathered together? Are we aware of the fact that even the idea of each person having their own copy of a Bible is a very recent historical phenomenon? (See F.F. Bruce, The History of the English Bible, 3rd Edition).

Doesn’t a lot of our problem stem from the fact that when we read certain words and phrases in the Writings, we assume that “the Bible” is in view? For example, when Jesus said, “sanctify them through Your truth, Your Word is truth,” do we assume that Jesus was talking about “the Bible”? Many take “the word of God” in Hebrews 4:12 as referring to “the Bible,” yet the context shows that a Person is in view, not a Book. Keep in mind, “the Bible” as we know it did not exist as an entity until 400AD. Do we not know that Jesus Christ Himself is the Truth, that He is the Word of God?

A spin-off from our fixation on the Bible is that there is the real possibility that we will become letter-oriented instead of Spirit-led. The Spirit inspired the Scriptures, but if the Bible is not approached and handled in a Christ-centered way, it becomes a dangerous tool that is used to justify abuse, create division and false teaching. We must recall that during the most explosive period of the body of Christ, 30-50AD, they did not have a Book to bring to the meetings. In fact, from 250AD to 1800AD, it would have been ludicrous and laughable for the person up front to say to those assembled, “Turn in your Bibles to Mark, chapter six.” Haven’t most of us assumed that in the course of church history people had access to the Bible just like we do, when in fact before 1800 such access was rare and very limited in scope?

The Scriptures are important. The problems are with how the Bible is used, not with the Bible itself. Father has Spirit-inspired them, and their sole purpose is to reveal the Son. T.C. Moore gets to the point:

The key to the Bible is Jesus. The point of the Bible is Jesus. The God of the Bible is Jesus. Any discussion of the Bible that does not lead to a discussion of Jesus misses the point.

For people to proudly confess “Sola Scriptura” has proven for centuries to resolve nothing at all. In fact, the slogan has contributed in no small way to the multiplication of divisions. It has been repeated as a mantra for a long time now, and all we have is a jumbled mess and a pie cut up into 25,000 pieces.

Why can’t we begin and end with Solo Christo – Christ alone?

– Jon Zens, January 1, 2015

[Suggested further reading: James D.G. Dunn, Jesus, Paul & the Gospels, Eerdmans, 2011; Dennis Mulkey, Treason Against Christ: Reclaiming the Authentic Identity of the Word of God, Tate Publishing, 2011; Christian Smith, The Bible Made Impossible: Why Biblicism Is Not a Truly Evangelical Reading of Scripture, Brazos Press, 2011; Charles J. Wilhelm, Biblical Dyslexia: Overcoming the Barriers to Understanding Scripture, Xulon Press, 2004; Jon Zens, “Moses Wrote of Me,” Searching Together, 14:2, 1985].